'Boxing will miss you Senator': Fans in shock as Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing

Manny Pacquiao, 42- year old former world champion, announced his retirement from professional boxing, after almost three decades on Tuesday night. The legendary boxing icon uploaded a 15-minute video on his Facebook page, that went viral in no time. It was on August 21st, that he fought for the first time in almost two years in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is the first boxer to win twelve major world titles in eight different weight divisions known as the "glamour divisions": flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.

As the Philippines approaches its 2022 national election, the boxer-turned-senator plans to concentrate on his presidential campaign. Pacquiao took to Twitter to show his gratitude to a long list of people in the video for their assistance and support throughout his glorious career. He also thanked boxing for helping to shape his life throughout the years that went by.

Pacquiao shared a post on Twitter, announcing his resignation from the sport, as he said: "To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing".

Fans, along with his friends and colleagues are finding it quite hard to process the fact that the legend will be stepping out of the ring once and for all without returning back.

Have a look at a few of the reactions that have sparked some major waterworks over the platform:

Incredible life story

Incredible journey

Incredible boxing career



One of the Greatest of All Time pic.twitter.com/gGuTazWyAY — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) September 29, 2021

What you’ve accomplished will be timeless! Thank you for sharing your abilities with the world in that ring!

My friends, family and I feel very lucky to have lived through your time in the game. 💯🙏 — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) September 29, 2021

I love you manny pacquiao thank you for the legendary career and all the memories you inspired me forever 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 29, 2021

One of the best to ever put on gloves, Manny Pacquiao! We are all lucky and privileged to have watched you fight. Damn, I wish this never was gonna happen. Enjoy retirement #Legend #ICON @MannyPacquiao #Pacman — GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) September 29, 2021

Boxing will miss you Senator @MannyPacquiao

Thank you for making a boy from South Africa’s dreams come to life

You are a Legend that will be talked of forever #Boxing #retirement pic.twitter.com/dW1P5uZC7A — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) September 29, 2021

You were one of the greatest to grace the ring and a pleasure to spend time with. @MannyPacquiao it was an honor to cover your career and broadcast some of your greatest fights.@ShowtimeBoxing Next stop @BoxingHall and Philippines 🇵🇭 Presidency? Thank you! https://t.co/ymcHssZP8J — Jim Gray (@JimGrayOfficial) September 29, 2021

Manny is my favorite boxer, so humble! Wishing @MannyPacquiao all the best! He loves the Lord and has a powerful testimony! I have a feeling he will be the next President if the Philippines! https://t.co/8bY42erTLl — Fanchon StingerTV (@FanchonStinger) September 29, 2021

To @MannyPacquiao, thank you.



Filipinos have had our ups and downs with you outside of the ring, but one thing is for sure. Your pride and hard work to entertain us and make us proud, will never be forgotten.



Thank you, Manny.



Sincerely, your happy fans.



🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/Sr2ms2TK5C — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) September 29, 2021

We were lucky enough to witness a once in a century boxing icon and legend. Thank you @MannyPacquiao #PresidentPacquiao #ForThePeople https://t.co/1LwiupXggn — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) September 29, 2021

Ima edit out my own logo and frame this. Thank you @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/BV9PqU7cy7 — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) September 29, 2021

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), the World Boxing Council (WBC), HBO, and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) all awarded him with the 'Fighter of the Decade for the 2000s' award. He has also won the Ring magazine and BWAA Fighter of the Year awards three times, in 2006, 2008, and 2009, as well as the ESPY Award for Best Fighter in 2009 and 2011.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:40 PM IST