Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:40 PM IST

'Boxing will miss you Senator': Fans in shock as Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing

Pacquiao is the first boxer to hold world titles in four decades, making him one of the most accomplished boxers in the sport.
Dhea Eapen
Manny Pacquiao, 42- year old former world champion, announced his retirement from professional boxing, after almost three decades on Tuesday night. The legendary boxing icon uploaded a 15-minute video on his Facebook page, that went viral in no time. It was on August 21st, that he fought for the first time in almost two years in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is the first boxer to win twelve major world titles in eight different weight divisions known as the "glamour divisions": flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.

As the Philippines approaches its 2022 national election, the boxer-turned-senator plans to concentrate on his presidential campaign. Pacquiao took to Twitter to show his gratitude to a long list of people in the video for their assistance and support throughout his glorious career. He also thanked boxing for helping to shape his life throughout the years that went by.

Pacquiao shared a post on Twitter, announcing his resignation from the sport, as he said: "To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing".

Fans, along with his friends and colleagues are finding it quite hard to process the fact that the legend will be stepping out of the ring once and for all without returning back.

Have a look at a few of the reactions that have sparked some major waterworks over the platform:

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), the World Boxing Council (WBC), HBO, and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) all awarded him with the 'Fighter of the Decade for the 2000s' award. He has also won the Ring magazine and BWAA Fighter of the Year awards three times, in 2006, 2008, and 2009, as well as the ESPY Award for Best Fighter in 2009 and 2011.

