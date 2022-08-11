Watch: Bobby Kataria aka Manik Mahna drinks liquor on busy road, smokes cigarette on flight

On July 28, Haryana-resident and social media star Bobby Kataria had uploaded a video to his verified Instagram account of him enjoying sips of alcohol in the middle of a road and consuming liquor. The video, reported to have been shot by Kataria's aide, played a background song that says 'Roads apne baap ki (The roads belong to my father)'.

The videos of the incident are yet available on social media and have also gathered huge reactions - likes and comments. However, some have alleged that such unlawful videos must be flagged and removed over objectionable content.

To the unversed, Manik is known by his YouTube name 'Bobby' for his satirical videos on the social media platform. The stand-up comedian's bio on networking sites says, "...his style of dry, almost offensive but incredibly funny sort of comedy is what he's best known and loved for."

Ordering an inquiry into the incident, DGP Kumar was quoted by TOI, "The man seen in the video is blocking the road and consuming liquor in public. This is totally unacceptable and illegal. Strict action will be taken against those seen in the viral video." It was brought to notice the police officers are likely to arrest Kataria soon and take necessary action.