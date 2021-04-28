BMC advises Twitterati to #DoubleMaskUp to beat second wave of Coronavirus

Probably the most heard sentence during the pandemic has been "Wear a mask". We have been wearing a mask for so long that it has become the new normal. However, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 which is turning out to be deadlier than the first, it is now time to put up double masks.
Recently, in a PSA, the official Twitter handle of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), advised citizens of Mumbai to wear two masks together while stepping out.
Explaining it via a 'Venn diagram', BMC quirkily wrote, "Venn' in doubt, double up!"
This is advice and not a legal order. The message seems to be that two masks are safer than one.
While some are supporting the message, others are complaining that it is very suffocating.
Explaining how to wear two masks comfortably, one Twitter user wrote, "Gentle PSA to wear the looser fitting disposable masks INSIDE the snugger fitting fabric masks for optimal (and surprisingly comfortable) protection."
While another wrote, "it would be nice if u suggest through ur post that cotton mask worn over surgical mask is more effective rather than vice versa due to the fit it gives. W.H.O recommends that too.."
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 fresh COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
