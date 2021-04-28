BMC advises Twitterati to #DoubleMaskUp to beat second wave of Coronavirus

Probably the most heard sentence during the pandemic has been "Wear a mask". We have been wearing a mask for so long that it has become the new normal. However, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 which is turning out to be deadlier than the first, it is now time to put up double masks.

Recently, in a PSA, the official Twitter handle of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), advised citizens of Mumbai to wear two masks together while stepping out.

Explaining it via a 'Venn diagram', BMC quirkily wrote, "Venn' in doubt, double up!"