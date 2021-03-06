Blown away! Woman in New York discovers an entire apartment behind her bathroom mirror; watch viral video

In a scene that could be straight of a horror movie, a woman in New York discovered an entire apartment concealed behind her bathroom mirror. And of course, the natural course of action was to enter and explore this space armed with a hammer.

The multi-part videos posted by Samantha Hartsoe have since gone viral, with her TikTok account gathering thousands of followers even as she is interviewed by news channels. Hartsoe works for a non profit in the city and is also the resident of what netizens are dubbing a rather "creepy" apartment.

In the four part video series Hartsoe discovers that the source of the breeze blowing through her bathroom is a small opening that had been concealed by her mirror. As she noted in her second video, there was a room that could be seen beyond the shaft area.