Blogger slams Amazon for using her ‘saree picture’ without consent

Travel blogger and author Dipali Bhasin slammed e-commerce giant Amazon for using her picture alongside a product on its website.
Bhasin took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the same and wrote, “Kindly notice! The following photograph is being used without my consent and permission by the brand Fashion Marketplace on your website. I want it removed immediately.”
She went on to add that Amazon had picked up pictures from Instagram accounts of other women as well.
"The whole page has pics of photos picked up of women from their Instagram account. Disgusting!"
Amazon took cognisance of the same and extended an apology as well. The support account tweeted, “We apologize for this. Thanks for bringing this to our notice. We've escalated this with our team and the needful will be done.”
Here's the original post.
Dipali is known for her blog “Spoons and Sneakers” and is also the recipient of the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini award.
