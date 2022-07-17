Blind Baba Vanga's next prediction is terrible for India; read

Image credit: Google

Baba Vanga is the blind psychic who had forseen several world events before passing away in 1996. She had made many predictions in 2022. It looks like two of her predictions have come true as 2022 is halfway done.

However, Vanga's predictions for India has not been good. As per Vanga's predictions, many cities in India will see water shortage which shall also have a political impact.

In India, temperatures are said to reach 50 degrees and cause locusts to damage crops, she has also forseen famine. She had predicted "intense bouts of flooding" in Australia and Asia has also predicted more earthquakes and tsunamis.

Vanga's predictions also suggest that humans will be able to live for more than 100 years in 2046. She also anticipated that by 2100 darkness will be gone and that other region of the Earth will be illuminated. What are your views about her predictions?