'Blind and illogical hatred': Netizens enraged as Salman Khurshid compares Hindutva to ISIS, Boko Haram in his new book

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid is facing legal issues with the release of his book, 'Sunrise over Ayodhya--Nationhood in our times'. Two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid. The complaint alleges that in his new book Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical Terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

Khurshid stated in his new book - "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint said that the statement published in the said book is not only instigating and provoking but also stirring emotions among followers of the Hindu religion.

The accused by making the above-cited statement in his book has committed offences under Sections153,153A, 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are cognizable offences and very serious, the lawyer's complaint stated.

Along with the legal challenges, Khurshid is also facing backlash on social media as he seems to have enraged many with the abovementioned comparison.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:20 PM IST