'BLASPHEMY': Twitter reacts in disbelief after Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep

Comparing herself to Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that "no other actress on this globe right now has the kind of range she displays as a performer".

The actress took to Twitter to share the two images of the transformation she underwent for her movies Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)."

"I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex? (sic)," added Kangana.