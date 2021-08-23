BJPInsultedNationalFlag trends due to row over party flag being placed above Indian tricolour

A photograph of the BJP flag placed over the national flag on the mortal remains of late Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has kicked up a controversy on social media.

The photo, tweeted by the BJP, shows the body lying in state, draped by the Tricolour, but half of it was seen to be covered up by the party flag.

The party flag was placed on Singh's body over the national flag by BJP President J.P. Nadda and state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Another undated, unverified picture of BJP raising their flag higher than the national flag of India also went viral.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari criticised the BJP on the issue.

"Party above the Nation. Flag above the Tricolour. BJP as usual: no regret, no repentance, no sorrow, no grief," he tweeted.

Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted: "Is it ok to place party flag over Indian flag in New India?"

Senior Congress leader and party MP Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to raise the issue.

"As one who had to fight a court case for four years merely for placing my hand on my heart during the singing of the National Anthem (rather than standing stiffly to attention), I think the nation should be told how the ruling party feels about this insult," he said.

Kalyan Singh, 89, had passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness that led to multi-organ failure.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Lucknow to pay his respects to the departed leader.

It is noteworthy that Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act says: "Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both."

Enraged, the public across India took to social media to condemn BJP.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:27 AM IST