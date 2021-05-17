BJP supporters upset with Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for helping Mallika Dua with COVID-19 drug

BJP supporters are angry with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for helping Indian journalist, Vinod Dua, who has always been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dua along with his wife Padmavati Dua was admitted to a hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Daughter, comedian Mallika Dua, recently took to Twitter to request for the drug Tocilizumab for her ailing mother.

Addressing Congress politician Deepender Hooda, she wrote, "@DeependerSHooda sir my mother needs Tociliizumamab. She is in the ICU at Medanta. Could you please help."

While Hooda offered his support, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave her his number and said that he has arranged the injection.