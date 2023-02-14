e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBizzare! To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu

Bizzare! To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Munnani finds Valentine's Day celebration against the culture of India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu | screengrab
Follow us on

Where in most parts of the world, Valentine's Day is celebrated with full fervor, some organisations don't agree with the concept of celebrating this day. Members of the right-wing outfit have staged a protest in various forms every year.

So, in a bizarre protest against celebration on Feb 14, a Hindu outfit performed mock marriage ceremonies between dogs in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga. The Hindu Munnani has opposed Valentine's Day, calling it a celebration which is against the culture of India.

On Monday, Hindu Munnani functionaries brought two dogs and covered them with clothes and garlands, tied the knot and got the dogs married to each other.

Hindu Munnani group stated that lovers engage in PDA (public display of affection) on Valentine's Day which is a misbehaviour and to oppose this, they conducted the dogs' wedding.

While it is difficult to understand, how getting dogs married will stop the lovers from celebrating Valentine's Day; there is no dearth of weird activities that people in the country engage in every day; which keep surfacing online.

Read Also
IN PICS: Meet NDRF's dog squad who are engaged in rescue ops in quake hit Turkey
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bizzare! To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu

Bizzare! To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu

Sam Smith's latex suit at Brit Awards, designed by Kerala-born Harikrishnan Pillai, gets trolled

Sam Smith's latex suit at Brit Awards, designed by Kerala-born Harikrishnan Pillai, gets trolled

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting comedian and social media influencer 'Aiyyo Shraddha'

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting comedian and social media influencer 'Aiyyo Shraddha'

WATCH: Winter vibes? Pet dogs take a cosy nap on sofa in viral video

WATCH: Winter vibes? Pet dogs take a cosy nap on sofa in viral video

Viral Video: Hit or flop? Korean man sings 'Kabira' at a Maharashtrian wedding, here's what happened...

Viral Video: Hit or flop? Korean man sings 'Kabira' at a Maharashtrian wedding, here's what happened...