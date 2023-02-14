Bizzare! To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu

To protest against Valentine's Day Hindu outfit gets dogs married in Tamil Nadu | screengrab

Where in most parts of the world, Valentine's Day is celebrated with full fervor, some organisations don't agree with the concept of celebrating this day. Members of the right-wing outfit have staged a protest in various forms every year.

So, in a bizarre protest against celebration on Feb 14, a Hindu outfit performed mock marriage ceremonies between dogs in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga. The Hindu Munnani has opposed Valentine's Day, calling it a celebration which is against the culture of India.

On Monday, Hindu Munnani functionaries brought two dogs and covered them with clothes and garlands, tied the knot and got the dogs married to each other.

Hindu Munnani group stated that lovers engage in PDA (public display of affection) on Valentine's Day which is a misbehaviour and to oppose this, they conducted the dogs' wedding.

While it is difficult to understand, how getting dogs married will stop the lovers from celebrating Valentine's Day; there is no dearth of weird activities that people in the country engage in every day; which keep surfacing online.

