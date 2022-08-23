e-Paper Get App

Bizarre! To avoid car keys, Tesla owner inserts chip under skin; watch

A video showing a man undergoing a chip implant underneath skin, for the reason of avoiding car keys each drive, has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly's chip implant | Twitter

A video showing a man undergoing a chip implant underneath skin, for the reason of avoiding car keys each drive, has gone viral. Bizarre for sure, Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly decided to cut his skin and get a chip inserted for easy travel. The feature is close to the swipe machine used while making credit card based contactless payments, the near-field communication (NFC) technology.

With the implant in place, Brandon can now access his Tesla by just waving his right hand. The chip cost $ 400 roughly (Rs 30,000) including $100 for the installation process, media reported.

Brandon, who is a digital content creator, shared the video of himself getting the implant by a professional piercer on YouTube and Twitter. The clip begins with the to-be used tool (like a needle) to slit his skin, later follows by the practitioner carrying out the implant process. Not just that, to check whether the fit chip works well or not, Brandon takes a test drive.

Warning: Not an ideal watch for kids - visuals show skin piercing.

Watch video:

