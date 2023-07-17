Bizarre! Tattoo Artist From US Removes Nose And Nipples In Extreme Addiction To Body Modification |

Love inking your body with tattoos and trying out body modifications? Here's probably an extreme to all that as a person from LA, US, has gone viral for his addiction to body modification. Since the age of 21, named Odin began modifying his body and in his recent procedure he removed the tip of his nose and nipples.

Weird? But reality for Odin

While people scream out loud for their nose piercing, hardly goes a thought of removing the nose itself. Ouch, that sounds weird and unimaginable, right? Odin ditched his nipples and part of his nose. It brought him happiness for his craze for body modifications, but society didn't acknowledge it well.

Made fun of in public

Odin told the media recently that people would frequently make fun of his unusual appearance. It was learned that he experienced a lot of abuse and trolling, both online and offline, and reportedly even death threats. But, Odin stays unfazed.

"People love hating anything different," the body-modification addict said while claiming that he’s “harassed” in the street after having both his nose and nipples removed in the name of body art.

"Body is vessel for art"

He also pointed out that despite his family not being too fond of what he does to his body, they still invite him for family dinners and share a fairly good bond. He was quoted in reports as saying, "Body is a vessel for art and I think changing how I’m seen is part of that practice."

