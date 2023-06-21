Bizarre! Man Exits 5-star Hotel In Delhi UNPAID After Staying There For 2 Years; FIR Registered |

How much would it cost someone to stay for two years at Delhi's 5-star hotel? All those trying to calculate and guess a high amount would be surprised to know that the man walked out of the premises without paying a single rupee. However, it landed in him facing legal consequences.

The Roseate House hotel near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport claimed losses of Rs 58 lakh in its lawsuit and filed a complaint against a customer identified as Ankush Dutta who stayed unpaid for 603 days. The five-star hotel in Delhi's Aerocity brought to the fore that the man checked in on May 30, 2019, for one night but extended his stay period until January 22, 2021.

Taking note of the hotel policy quoted in reports, it was said that one has to notify the CEO or the FC if a guest doesn't settle dues beyond a period of three days, making way for suspicion that the head of Front Office Prem Prakash might have accepted illicit cash from Dutta.

In the lodged FIR lodged against Dutta, Vinod Malhotra, an authorised representative of the hotel reportedly alleged that Prem Prakash who was authorised to decide room rates and had access to the hotel computer system to track dues of all guests, allowed Dutta’s long stay violating the hotel norms.