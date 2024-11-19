Bizarre 'Dhoodh Cola' Video: Kolkata Dhaba Serves Milk By Adding Thums Up To It; Netizens Surprising Call It 'Yummy'

Dhoodh Cola | Aradhana Chatterjee

In the world of quirky food reels, it’s hard to surprise people these days. They seem to have started accepting a few weird dishes too, just like being okay with Kolkata Dhaba's drink that combines milk with a soft drink. Balwant Singh Dhaba on the Harish Mukherjee Road in West Bengal's capital city has caught the attention of foodies for serving "Dhoodh Cola", an usual drink that mixes boiled milk with Thums Up, one of the products of the parent company Coca-Cola.

A content creator named Aradhana Chatterjee introduced netizens to this place by calling the eatery's "Dhoodh Cola" recipe to be the world’s most bizarre drink". She shared details about where the bizarre beverage was available, how it was invented, and more.

Her video opened to tell viewers about the drink that combines milk and Cola together. She held two kulhad cups in her hands, which were filled with milk and Cola respectively. Soon, she said, "This is Dhoodh, and this is Cola. They together become Dhoodh Cola".

Watch video

As these words made people to wonder whether someone could actually combine the two ingredients and consume them without worrying of digestion problems, she added, "The combination of soda and milk was first created in Victorian England. But the Cola version of it was invented by a Dhaba in India".

The influencer informed netizens that the drink came into being when Balwant Singh was travelling with his son to Bhagat Singh village and wanted to sip something great during hot summers. "A drink typically designed for the hot climate, it is one of the most famous items at their Dhaba", Aradhana said claiming that the creators believe its recipe is unique enough to be replicated by someone else.

Netizens react

This video of "Dhoodh Cola" has attracted a mixed response on social media. Surprising, not everyone looked for the dislike button or trolled the bizarre drink. There were a couple of people who called the drink "Yummy".

One of the users, wrote, "I had it a few years ago, quite liked it then, Non-Kolkata public is always surprised to hear about this combination". "Its a very yummy drink, Kolkata people love it", added another.

On the other hand, others termed the viral "Dhoodh Cola" drink to be "Bekaar (Worst)" in taste and "Extremely unhealthy".