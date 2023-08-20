Bizarre! Couple In China Plants Over 999 Cactus Crops At Home, Goes Viral

Bizarre! Couple In China Plants Over 999 Cactus Crops At Home, Go Viral | Representative image

You might have some plants at your house to keep your place green and pleasant, and we believe they are mostly flowering plants or those which can be used for cooking. However, would you ever choose to keep cactus plants at your balcony? An elderly couple in China has caught the attention of people for growing about a thousand cactuses in their home.

With a passion for the desert crop, 65-year-old Liu Yonghong along with his wife provided reportedly filled their 300-sq-metre residence with 1,000 of the plants, leaving many stunned by the bizarre plantation.

Liu Yonghong in his cacti plantation | Sourced from China-based news media

It is said that they are the only ones in the entire nation to have something of this kind. According to local media reports, Liu has been a plant enthusiast for more than a decade and spent 2,29,51,332 INR (two million yuan) to grow between 400-500 species of cacti there.

