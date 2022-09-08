Bizarre challenge hits foodies! Customers scream to get free McDonald’s Hershey’s Ice Cream

McDonald’s Funan outlet scream for ice-cream challenge goes viral | TikTok

People have taken the popular saying "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" to the doors of McDonald’s outlet.

To a commoner who isn't aware of why there are so-so many videos of the trend showing people scream for free ice-creams - little does the internet know that isn't a prank done right, but a fun campaign launched by the brand itself.

The food giant had asked people to scream aloud so that they could offer them, soothe cravings for a chocolatey bite of ice-cream. This landed up foodies into the fun activity. TikTok has hundreds of videos of the incident.

As a way promoting the delicious dessert, people embraced into the challenge to actually scream in public until the (chocolate) meter reaches the top of the screen. Once the meter hit high, the dessert would be served to the deserved.

Reportedly, customers could stand a chance to redeem a free HERSHEY’S Cone at McDonald’s Funan outlet from Aug 29 to 31, 2022. To be eligible for the free treat, customers will have to scream at the digital board found at the outlet’s soft serve booth from 11am to 9pm.