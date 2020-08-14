Binod or Mr Bean? Disha Patani's 'guess who' takes a hilarious turn

Trust Tweeple to come up with hilarious memes and jokes about anything and everything! Recently, a media outlet tried to engage with their followers by playing the 'guess who' quiz and tweeted a picture of Disha Patani's luscious lips. Netizens had some rib-tickling responses and flooded the comments section with memes and jokes.

Filmfare's official Twitter handle shared a picture of 'Bharat' actress, Disha Patani's lips and wrote, "Guess who?" While some fans guessed it right, others had rather hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, "Bindu Dara Singh," while another commented, "Patani bhai, kon hai!"

Check out the hilarious reactions here: