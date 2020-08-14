Binod or Mr Bean? Disha Patani's 'guess who' takes a hilarious turn

Trust Tweeple to come up with hilarious memes and jokes about anything and everything! Recently, a media outlet tried to engage with their followers by playing the 'guess who' quiz and tweeted a picture of Disha Patani's luscious lips. Netizens had some rib-tickling responses and flooded the comments section with memes and jokes.
Filmfare's official Twitter handle shared a picture of 'Bharat' actress, Disha Patani's lips and wrote, "Guess who?" While some fans guessed it right, others had rather hilarious reactions.
A user wrote, "Bindu Dara Singh," while another commented, "Patani bhai, kon hai!"
Check out the hilarious reactions here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)