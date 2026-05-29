'Bina AC Ke Nahi Reh Sakte?': Rajasthan BJP Minister Sanjay Sharma Faces Backlash After Scolding Constable For Using AC In 46°C Heat - VIDEO

A video showing Rajasthan BJP minister Sanjay Sharma reprimanding a police constable for keeping an air conditioner running inside a vehicle during an intense heatwave has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and debate online.

The incident reportedly took place amid soaring temperatures touching nearly 46°C. In the viral clip, Sharma is heard questioning the constable over the use of the AC and referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel.

“Bina AC ke nahi reh sakte, Modiji ne bola hai Diesel bachane ko, aap AC chala rahe ho?” the minister says in the video.

The footage was first shared on X by user @Nher_who and quickly spread across multiple platforms. As the video gained attention, many social media users accused the politician of hypocrisy, pointing out that several political leaders themselves often travel in air-conditioned vehicles with VIP convoys.

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Social media users slam minister’s remarks

The clip triggered sharp reactions online, with users questioning the treatment of police personnel during extreme weather conditions.

One user wrote, “Agar ye kaam, mere kaam nahi aayega to kaisa kaam thought process of Sanjay before asking the cameraman to make the video,” hinting that the incident may have been recorded for publicity.

Several users also highlighted the difficult working conditions faced by police officers during heatwaves. Many argued that frontline workers spending hours outdoors in extreme temperatures should be allowed basic relief measures like air conditioning and hydration.

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Debate over VIP culture and double standards

The controversy also reignited conversations around VIP culture and the way lower-ranking officials are treated by politicians.

“Neta log police walo ko apna private naukar samajhte hai. Sharm ki baat ye hai ki policewale khud nhi apne aap ko politician ka naukar samajhte hai,” another user commented.

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Some reactions took a lighter tone, with one user joking, “Blue shirt wala uncle notes ese bana rha hai jese UPSE mein aana hai question.”

Another person pointed out the irony of the situation, writing, “After this, that mantri mostly went back in his exclusive AC car with his tamjham of long car queue (by saving petrol).”