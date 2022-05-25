e-Paper Get App

Bike-borne men paint 'sorry' over school premises in Bengaluru

CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.

ANIUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
(Image source: Twitter)

"Sorry" was found painted in bold red letters all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Wednesday.

Police said that efforts are on to trace those who were behind the incident.

"Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them," said Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP of West Bengaluru.

Dr Patil further said, "We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area." Further investigation is underway.

(Image source: Twitter)

(Image source: Twitter)

(Image source: Twitter)

Read Also
Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
article-image
Read Also
Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, and other celebs express shock and grief
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Parents turn kid's drawing into customised toy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralBike-borne men paint 'sorry' over school premises in Bengaluru

RECENT STORIES

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl