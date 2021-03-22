'Bihari is not an insult, it's my identity': Here's how Twitterati are celebrating #BiharDiwas

Today marks an important day in the history of the state of Bihar as well as in the history of India- 'Bihar Diwas'. March 22 marks the birth of the state of Bihar. On this day in 1912, the British carved out Bihar from Bengal Presidency.
This day is celebrated in Bihar by organising programmes and a statewide holiday being provided to the working force.
The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to wish the population a happy Bihar Diwas. He wrote, ""Heartiest greetings for Bihar Day" The history of Bihar is glorious and we are currently preparing the glorious future of Bihar with our determination. I welcome all of you to participate in the dream of a developed Bihar. Jai Hind-Jai Bihar."
The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Bihar on Twitter. He wrote, "Many congratulations to all the residents of the state on Bihar day. This state, which has a special identity for its glorious past and rich culture, continues to create new dimensions of development."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Bihar with its knowledge and hard work has played an important role in taking India forward in every field. Today, on the occasion of 'Bihar Day', I send greetings to the people of the state and wish for continued progress and prosperity of the state."
Here's how others celebrated Bihar Diwas on Twitter.
