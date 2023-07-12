Bihar Viral Video: Bald Groom Beaten Up In Dobhi Village For Deceitfully Trying To Marry With Fake Hair | Twitter

A dramatic video from a village in Bihar has gone viral on social media where a groom can be seen beaten up after his baldness was exposed, which he tried to keep concealed and marry deceitfully. It was learned that the groom was trying to marry by keeping fake hair to cover up his bald head.

When people got to know that things were fishy, one of the men tried to slap him and others verbally slammed the groom for his dishonest approach to tie the knot. Reports suggest that it was his second marriage. The incident was reported from Bajaura village in Dobhi region, Gaya.

The groom was identified in news reports as a resident of the Iqbal Nagar area of the state who wore a wig during all wedding rituals. However, when the bride's family got suspicious about his hair and pulled it, they exposed the groom who had a bald head. The bride's family couldn't control their anger over the cheating case.

Despite the groom pleasing several times, people didn't forgive him and escalated the matter to village authorities. Police were reportedly not involved in the scenario as things were taken care of at the panchayat level by village heads.