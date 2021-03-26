Biden's 'Republican party might not exist in 2024' joke gets mixed response from Twitterati

At his first press conference since assuming office, the President of United States of America Joe Biden announced that he has expectations to run for re-election in 2024.

"My plan is to run for re-election (in 2024), that is my expectation," Biden said. Responding to a question about his running mate, he said that he expected US Vice President Harris to remain as the vice-presidential candidate.

A reporter pointed out that former President Donald Trump had set up his re-election campaign soon after taking office but Biden hasn't yet. Biden joked, "My predecessor, oh God, I miss him." He said, "My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."

"I don't even think about (it)," he said about the prospects of facing his nemesis Trump again. "I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?"

This response has caught the eye of people and media. This hilarious statement has gone viral on Twitter. While some are laughing at Biden's sarcasm while agreeing with him, others are upset at the nature of his statement.

Here's how people are responding to Biden's comment: