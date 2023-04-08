Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? | FPJ

Why should noodles have all the fun? Days after 'Bhindi noodles' from a restaurant in Myanmar created some buzz, the same ingredient-based samosa is making some noise on the internet. This, also, comes a while after people came across Biryani Samosa.

In a video, reportedly from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, we can see a street vendor preparing a samosa stuffed with okra or the ladies' finger. While some see both bhindi (okra) and karela (bitter gourd) with the same respect and liking, here's how people reacted to a video showing the preparation of Bhindi Samosa.

WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral to hit 1 million views

The video surfaced online via Facebook when a food-based page shared it there. Since being shared in late March, the weird chaat item stunned netizens and attracted more than one million views. The comments section was flooded with reactions by people expressing their views on the mentioned street food.

Yay or nay? Many seemed upset with the bizarre dish. It was trolled on the social media platform as a user sarcastically replied saying, "Baigan bhejta hu uska bhi samosa bana do (Will send brinjal -- egg plant -- make samosa from it too)."

Check reactions