Bharat Matrimony's Holi ad attracts flak & faces Boycott wave on Twitter

Does "Bura na mano Holi hai" scare you with the thought that any stranger can touch you and make you feel uncomfortable? Bharat Matrimony's latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi has sparked debate, with several people accusing the matrimonial website for hurting their religious sentiments.
"A lot of women have stopped playing Holi due to the trauma they experienced through harassment," earlier read the caption of the video which is now either deleted or made private. It appeared online on March 7, the second day of Holi and one day before the world celebrated Women's Day.
However, the caption now reads, "This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women..." and doesn't strike at the festival being unsafe for women, unless one views the video to any allegedly roll out perspectives otheriwse.
The video shows a woman with her face covered in vibrant colours, who washes her face to get rid of the Holi colours. Underneath her colourful face are the bruises that go along with the caption: Some colours don't wash away easy.
Twitter users slammed the matrimonial site for hurting religious sentiments, and linking a festival with an important issue. "You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi," wrote a user.
"It's disappointing to see that you're equating our festivals with harassment. Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate," wrote another. "#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda," another user tweeted.
Take a look at some tweets: