Bharat Matrimony's Holi ad attracts flak & faces Boycott wave on Twitter | Twitter

Does "Bura na mano Holi hai" scare you with the thought that any stranger can touch you and make you feel uncomfortable? Bharat Matrimony's latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi has sparked debate, with several people accusing the matrimonial website for hurting their religious sentiments.

"A lot of women have stopped playing Holi due to the trauma they experienced through harassment," earlier read the caption of the video which is now either deleted or made private. It appeared online on March 7, the second day of Holi and one day before the world celebrated Women's Day.

However, the caption now reads, "This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women..." and doesn't strike at the festival being unsafe for women, unless one views the video to any allegedly roll out perspectives otheriwse.

The video shows a woman with her face covered in vibrant colours, who washes her face to get rid of the Holi colours. Underneath her colourful face are the bruises that go along with the caption: Some colours don't wash away easy.

WATCH:

This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

Twitter users slammed the matrimonial site for hurting religious sentiments, and linking a festival with an important issue. "You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi," wrote a user.

"It's disappointing to see that you're equating our festivals with harassment. Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate," wrote another. "#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda," another user tweeted.

Take a look at some tweets:

#BoycottBharatMatrimony#Hinduphobia is rising & showing it's dirty fangs once again as we see coordinated attack on hindu festivals



This time it's @bharatmatrimony



Just look at their horrendous anti hindu ads about #Holi showing it to be an anti women festival



Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/zVNcxtCh4Z — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) March 9, 2023

The ONLY way @bharatmatrimony will learn a lesson, withdraw this acutely Hindu hating ad and apologise is if the fallout is economic. So far, they have been remarkably shameless. Only way to change this is to call them and register your protest. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/yTjCdkhJGq — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) March 9, 2023

A message about Women’s Day could easily have been sent without linking it to Holi. But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was to vilify Holi. Stop using Hindu festivals for anti-Hindu propaganda. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/KYUYMhbUxj — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) March 8, 2023