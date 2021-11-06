BhaiDooj 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to celebrate the eternal bond between sisters and brothers

People all around the country have come together to celebrate Bhai Dooj today on November 6, 2021. Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindu festival during which women pray to the Gods for their brothers to have long and successful lives. It takes place two days after the famed Diwali festival.

In different sections of the country, it is referred to as Bhau Beej, Bhai Teeka, or Bhai Phota. The Sun God's daughter and son, according to tradition, were named Yam and Yami, respectively. Yami irritated her brother by inviting him to her residence. Yam paid her a visit, and his sister made sure she served him everything he wanted. She placed a tilak to his forehead after lunch and prayed for his long life.

Yam, overwhelmed by love and affection, bestowed a boon on his sister.

She requested that Yam pay her an annual visit and that he also relieve every sister who follows these customs and rituals from their fear of death. Yamraj was overjoyed by the request and granted it.

As a result, Bhai Dooj became a festival from that point forward.

Women call their brothers to their homes and apply 'teeka' or 'tilak' on their foreheads, say prayers to the Gods, feed them their favourite dishes/sweets, and sisters give their brothers gifts in exchange.

As people around the country celebrate Bhai Dooj today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes on the auspicious day:

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:30 PM IST