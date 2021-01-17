'Bhai konsa film aanewala hai?' Twitter reacts to Akshay Kumar urging people to contribute for Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got brutally trolled after he shared a video message urging his followers to donate for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The 53-year-old actor had taken to his Twitter handle to share a video, urging everyone to make contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by narrating a tale from the Hindu epic Ramayana.
Along with the video, he tweeted in Hindi "It is heartening to know that the construction of our Sri Ram's magnificent temple in Ayodhya has begun... Now it is our turn to make contributions. I have started, hopefully, you will also join. Jai Shri Ram."
While several netizens hailed the actor as a 'Hindu Sher,' a section of Twitter mocked the 'Laxmii' actor for the 'publicity stunt aimed at damage control'.
A user wrote, "It seems his movie is going to get released & after that movie becomes hit he will make another movie where he will make fun of Ram Ji , Sita maata & ask people to not to go to temple bcz it is waste of money."
Another commented, "After facing backlash for his recent comments on Hindu relegion, @akshaykumar is trying damage control. Ram Mandir will get enough donations even without his advise. Bhai konsa film anewala hai aapka. Nautanki filmo tak hi rahne do."
Check out the reactions here:
For those unversed, Akshya Kumar, in an interview with the Times of India, had said that he doesn't go to the Vaishno Devi temple anymore.
"Nahi, ab main nahi jaata. Vaishno Devi main bohot maanta hoon lekin ab wahan jaata nahi. It’s like this. Kai saal main gaya, wahan bhi, koi bhi mandir. Now when I travel, there’s a fair amount of expense. Business class tickets, hotel rooms, bodyguards, all that. Do-dhai-teen laakh rupaiye kharcha ho jaata hai ek baar mein. Ab main kya karta hoon ki agar mujhe mann hua Vaishno Devi jaane ka – soch leta hoon dimaag mein ki jaana hai. Phir dhai lakh nikalta hoon. Tata Memorial Cancer ya yahaan-wahaan ja ke kisi ko bhi de deta hoon. Vaishno Devi ke darshan ho jaate hain. Kahin jaane ki zaroorat hi nahi hai," he was quoted as saying.