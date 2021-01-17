'Bhai konsa film aanewala hai?' Twitter reacts to Akshay Kumar urging people to contribute for Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got brutally trolled after he shared a video message urging his followers to donate for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 53-year-old actor had taken to his Twitter handle to share a video, urging everyone to make contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by narrating a tale from the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Along with the video, he tweeted in Hindi "It is heartening to know that the construction of our Sri Ram's magnificent temple in Ayodhya has begun... Now it is our turn to make contributions. I have started, hopefully, you will also join. Jai Shri Ram."