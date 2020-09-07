'Beyonce fufaji ki ladki hai?': Twitter finds racist angle in Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's new track 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'

The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, Khaali Peeli, will release digitally on October 2, the two young stars confirmed the news on social media on Monday. Along with the release announcement, the cast also unveiled a new song from the film, 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'. The song, which has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, is getting brutally trolled by netizens for its lyrics.

The lines - "Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi", seemingly didn't go down well with a section of Twitter. After the song was shared on social media, tweeple took to the micro-blogging site to slam the makers for the 'racist lyrics'.

A user wrote, "They should stop normalising calling girls ‘goriya’ with the underlying colourism, why would Beyoncé be ashamed looking this girl’s skin tone bruh."

Another slammed composer Vishal Dadlani and wrote, "What is your racist song "Beyonce sharma jayegi". Didn't expect these racist and s****y lyrics from you, shame on you."

"'gORiyA', 'even beyoncé would get shy looking at your fairness' ...the blatant racism & colorism this has... why isn't Bollywood cancelled already?" read a tweet.

Here are a few reactions: