'Best Photo Shoot I’ve Ever Seen': Family Poses With Sea Lion; Old Video Goes Viral Again

A video showing a family posing with a sea lion has resurfaced on X and is going viral. It captures the family happy to involve the animal in their photo shoot. As they sit next to a pond and smile to the camera, they are seen having a brief interaction with the seal-like creature. The incident took place at least five years ago when the video rolled out on the internet in 2018. Despite being an old clip, it continues to make people smile even today.

Watch video

This may be the best photo shoot I’ve ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/hbpj27ZJox — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 5, 2024

What's the video about?

The video opens by showing a couple entering a spot with a small pond located adjacent to it. With their child, they get seated one by one on the surface of the pond. Soon, the sea lion is spotted into the scene and make it pose. The footage captures the family posing with the animal.

Seconds into the video, the sea lion is seen walking itself into the water body. As the trio gets seated, the animal approaches them and shares the photo spot with them. The family was engaged in the photo shoot when the little one couldn't take his eyes off the animal, until the mother forced him to face the camera.

Sea lion steals the show

Notably, the sea lion stole all the attention with its eye-catching poses. It placed itself in the gap between the couple and gave a couple of camera poses. Initially it didn't smile, but later it started yawning with its widely open mouth. It kept on naturally posing for the camera as it joined the family shoot of the trio.

X users react

On August 6, an X page shared the video online and captioned it to be the "best photo shoot" one could have ever seen. Responding to the video, some noted how the animal was a master of clicks and others commented on the kid's innocent reaction.

"Most photographic Sea lion I have ever seen as well," read a reply, while another said, "The parents: Look at the camera The kid: Nah imma look at the goddamn sea monster on our backs." Meanwhile, a few users addressed the issue of animal abuse in such acts and wrote, "Animal performance abuse and mistreatment isn't funny, cute, or adorable."