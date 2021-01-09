Best New Year's resolution? These are the best jokes of 2021 so far

After a disastrous 2020, we are all in need of a few laughs. While 2020 was an year to remember for all the wrong reasons, 2021 hasn't started that well either.

So here are some hilarious jokes on 2021 which might lighten your mood.

1. We all stay up until midnight to see the new year in. But this time we stayed up to make sure the old year leaves.

2. My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating in 2021. But I’ll wait until tomorrow to start.

3. This time my New Year's resolution is- To Stay Alive!!

4. I was going to quit all my bad habits in 2021. But then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

5. At the beginning of this year I made a New Year's resolution to lose 10 Kgs I gained during lockdown. Only 15 more to go!

6. What's the best New Year's resolution?

1080p.

7. For those who wished me Happy New Year in advance on 31st morning, Happy New Year 2025.

8. We all wished each other Happy New 2021. Lets hope this time the 'N' in new is not silent like it was last year.

9. What do snowmen like to do on New Year’s Eve?

Simple, Chill out.

10. My New Year's resolution is to break my New Year's resolution. So that I can succeed at something.