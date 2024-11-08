Bengaluru: Zomato Delivery Boy Steals Bag From Grand Mart In Basapura, Police Respond After CCTV Visuals Surface

Zomato Delivery Boy Caught On Camera Stealing Bag Placed At Visitor Luggage Counter Of Grand Mart in Bengaluru | Karnataka Portfolio on X

A uniformed Zomato delivery boy in Bengaluru was spotted stealing a bag from the Grand Mart In Basapura. The incident took place on Thursday night when he lifted a bag placed on the shelves outside the supermarket and casually walked away. A CCTV camera captured him approaching the bag at the visitor baggage counter located before the entry point. It recorded him picking the bag slowly and exiting the spot.

The footage has now surfaced online, drawing the attention of the city police.

Watch video

We would like to bring a serious matter to your attention. Unfortunately, an incident occurred at our Grand Mart Supermarket in Bangalore, where a Zomato employee was involved in a theft. The individual was caught on surveillance cameras stealing a bag from our premises, which… pic.twitter.com/G5XIfQ470D — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 8, 2024

The video opened by showing a Zomato delivery boy waiting in front of the mart, which didn’t appear to have any security staff at the entrance. It showed him initially looking around to rule out anyone spotting his actions. Taking small steps, in an unsuspicious manner, he walked closer to the shelf where the bag was placed. He pulled out his hand to pick the unattended bag. He carefully grabbed the object and left the premises.

While the visuals didn’t clearly capture it, it appeared to later show the delivery boy standing behind the tall shelf to hide the stolen item. He either stuffed it inside his backpack, which he was seen loosening, or covered it up with the layers of clothing he wore.

Police respond after CCTV video surfaces

The incident came to the fore after an X page named ‘Karnataka Portfolio’ reported the matter online and uploaded the respective CCTV video. The post drew the attention of Bengaluru police to look into the incident and initiate necessary action.

After learning about the exact location of the theft, being Basapura, the main handle of the city police said, “We have forwarded this complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division Bengaluru City Police, ACP Electroniccity, and the Electroniccity Police Station for necessary action.