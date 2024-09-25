 Bengaluru Woman Booked For Destroying Onam Pookolam After Building's Malayali Association Files Police Complaint
HomeViralBengaluru Woman Booked For Destroying Onam Pookolam After Building's Malayali Association Files Police Complaint

Bengaluru Woman Booked For Destroying Onam Pookolam After Building's Malayali Association Files Police Complaint

Days after the video of the Bengaluru woman deliberately destroying the Onam Pookolam, reports mentioned that she was booked by cops.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Lady Booked For Destroying Onam Pookolam After Video Goes Viral, Police Complaint By Malayali Association | File

Simi Nair, the Bengaluru resident who destroyed an Onam Pookolam created by children of her building, has been booked after the Malayali Association of the apartment filed a complaint with police regarding the incident and recorded the video of her act. The woman, a Malayali herself, was seen raising an objection to display the flower rangoli at the lobby of the apartment. Arguing over the rangoli being put on the common area, she stamped and destroyed it, only to attract trolls and legal fire later.

Days after the video of the Bengaluru woman deliberately destroying the Onam Pookolam, reports mentioned that she was booked by cops.

Case registered

A case was reportedly registered against Simi Nair at the Sampigehalli police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, taking note of her act of spoiling the festival celebration by stamping on the flower art with her footwear and washing it away.

Media reports pointed out Nair to be a native of Pathanamthitta in Kerala, who currently resided in Bengaluru's Thanisandra region where the argument over making an Onam pookolam in the building lobby broke out. Her act drew wide criticism on social media after the video showing her destroying the special rangoli went viral.

article-image

Viral video of woman destroying Onam Pookolam

It was learned that the apartment has been holding Onam celebrations for seven years now. This year, despite people verbally requesting her to not spoil the pookolam repeatedly, she walked on it, condemning such festive arrangements done in the common area.

The flower rangoli was made around four in the morning by children in the residential premises, but Nair took only few minutes to ruin it without any hesitation.

