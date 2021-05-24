Bengaluru: Video of BBMP officials thrashing teenager for refusing COVID-19 test goes viral; enquiry ordered

A video of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials thrashing a teenager has gone viral on social media on Monday. In the video, the boy is being beaten for apparently refusing when asked to be tested for COVID-19.

According to news agency ANI, the teenager was assaulted by a BBMP booth level officer after he mistook a queue for COVID-19 testing to be that for vaccination. He was allegedly assaulted when he refused to undergo the test. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under multiple sections of IPC, ANI said in the tweet.