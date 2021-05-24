Bengaluru: Video of BBMP officials thrashing teenager for refusing COVID-19 test goes viral; enquiry ordered

A video of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials thrashing a teenager has gone viral on social media on Monday. In the video, the boy is being beaten for apparently refusing when asked to be tested for COVID-19.
According to news agency ANI, the teenager was assaulted by a BBMP booth level officer after he mistook a queue for COVID-19 testing to be that for vaccination. He was allegedly assaulted when he refused to undergo the test. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under multiple sections of IPC, ANI said in the tweet.
As per a News Minute report, the incident took place in Nagarathpet which comes under Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in Chickpet constituency of South Zone.
Youth Congress President Srinivas BV shared the video on Twitter. He wrote: "Is this the random testing drive or open hooliganism going on by BBMP officials? Asymptomatic teenager is beaten only to go for #COVID19 testing in Bangalore?"
After the video went viral on social media, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that a departmental investigation has been ordered. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We regret the incident at Nagarathpet testing booth. There is no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence."
