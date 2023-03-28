 Bengaluru: Man drives punctured car on wheel rim; bizarre incident goes viral from Banaswadi
The MUV was reportedly being driven on Kammanahalli Main Road from Indiranagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Bengaluru traffic police came across a bizarre case during their night patrol on Saturday after they spotted a car being driven on a wheel rim. The 27-year-old driver, Nithin Yadav, was caught hold by the officials after he was found speeding despite the front left tyre of his car was punctured and the vehicle was running just on the wheel rim.

The incident was reported by The New Indian Express and it noted that the police team took control of the situation by following the car for almost two kilometers to alert and stop the driver before any mishap could occur.

The MUV was reportedly being driven on Kammanahalli Main Road from Indiranagar. Yadav told the police that he was unaware of the condition of the vehicle. However, he driver was neither injured, nor did he hit any other vehicles despite over-speeding to 120 kph and the tyre had come out of the rim.

Following the incident, a medical test was conducted on the driver by the Banaswadi traffic police and Yadav was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol along with the charges of rash and negligent driving.

