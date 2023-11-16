Bengaluru Horror: 3 Hooligans Night Chase Woman's Car For A Kilometre In City's Sarjapura, Hit Vehicle With Tempo; Cops Arrive Within 20 Minutes

A Bengaluru woman went through a disturbing night on November 8 when she was on her way home from the office along with some of her colleagues. A few hooligans chased her car threatening her and other passengers onboard. The ordeal was narrated on X by the working woman's husband, Srijan Shetty, who raised concerns about the state of safety in the city. Check post

I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore - I know my privilege of being a Kannada speaking male - but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10pm.



I've seen those horrific videos of fake accidents in Sarjapur where hooligans have tried to blackmail… pic.twitter.com/lwHK8dymZM — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) November 14, 2023

Husband sheds light on chilling incident

"I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore...but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10 pm (sic)," Shetty tweeted.

Throwing light on the horrific incident, he said how the city's Sarjapur area seems unsafe for women late at night. "This city deserves better than this, we need security and we need it now. Sarjapur has been a hotspot for these incidents and we need to figure out a solution to curb this menace," he said in his X post.

Shetty informed that his wife's car was chased down by a bunch of men for a kilometre followed by a few tempos hitting her vehicle. According to the concerning tweet, the incident was aimed at staging a fake accident and blackmailing people.

The video is longer but to answer:



- the car driver tried to bruise the car from the left multiple times.

- the tempo driver was the one who later bumped her car from the behind and joined the car driver in harassing her. — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) November 14, 2023

Police come to rescue

It was learned that the police arrived at the spot within 20 minutes of the woman managing to reach out to them for help. As Srijan's wife rang the emergency number 112 for help, the cops reportedly came in for support and did the needful.

112, cops came in within 20 minutes, they did their job.



But we should figure out how to avoid these issues in the first place. — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) November 14, 2023

20 mins on the main road is too slow a response. @BlrCityPolice should work to improve this. If things didn't go well, 20 mins is more than enough to cause significant harm/loot and escape for the criminals. — Praveen (@A_ShuddhBrahmin) November 14, 2023

