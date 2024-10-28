Bengaluru: Heavy Rain & Extreme Traffic Takes IT Worker 4 Hrs To Reach Home 30 Km Away; Netizens Find It Relatable

It took 4 hours for B'lore man to travel from Whitefield to Yelahanka | Sudeep P Namniar on X

Bengaluru traffic scenes are often reported online and they take the internet by storm. In a recent case, an IT employee from the city took nearly four hours to dodge weather conditions and congested roads to make his way to his residence. His post regarding covering a distance of 30 kilometres in neither 30 minutes nor one hour, but four hours, has gone viral.

3 hrs 52 mins for covering 30 kms in Bengaluru

An X user named Sudeep P. Nambiar posted on the social media platform about how his return to his home in Yelahanka got tricky this October. Working at an IT company in Whitefield, Nambiar had to drive for 3 hours and 52 minutes to travel back to his residence 30 kms away.

#Bengaluru x Rain x Traffic 😭



So yesterday, I left my office in Whitefield at around 5.30 pm and reached home in Yelahanka by around 9.30 pm. That's approximately 4 hrs on the road for 30 km in rain and traffic! 😭



The day before yesterday, it was 3.5 hrs. Last week it was 3… pic.twitter.com/E2WXY6t7q7 — Sudeep P Nambiar (@SudeepNbr) October 23, 2024

Details from the viral X post

Narrating how it took him longer than usual to navigate his way from Whitefield to Yelahanka, he wrote, " I left my office in Whitefield at around 5.30 pm and reached home in Yelahanka by around 9.30 pm. That's approximately 4 hrs on the road for 30 km in rain and traffic." "The day before yesterday, it was 3.5 hrs. Last week it was 3 hrs 15 mins. Six months back, it was 1 hr 45 mins. Records getting broken every day," he wrote further.

Now, Nambiar's X post has gone viral and drawn the attention of internet users, especially fellow commuters from the IT hub who go through heavy traffic each day.

That sucks! 😢 — Sudeep P Nambiar (@SudeepNbr) October 27, 2024

The South of Bangalore is way better as compared to the East and North.

I stay around that area off Bannerghata road and feel blessed — Surya A. Moitra (@surya19m) October 23, 2024

A pulmonologist named Vivek pointed out that he covered 12 kms in about two hours when travelling from Yelahanka to Hesarghatta Road. "Beat this," he wrote while hilariously competing with Nambiar.

"It took my friend 55 minutes to get home at 7:00 p.m. on Ranka Colony Road, South Bangalore, which is 900 meters away," said another.

Bengaluru weather in October

Earlier this month, Bengaluru was hit with extreme rainfall. Schools remained shut too considering the severe weather conditions.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru triggers waterlogging in several areas. #BengaluruWeather #BengaluruRains



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RyU57lhi4E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

#WATCH | Karnataka | Waterlogging can be seen at several places in Bengaluru due to incessant heavy rain. Visuals from Allalasandra, Yelahanka pic.twitter.com/8Ll4wjmOAc — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

During this rainy season, more than 20 flights were affected and arrived late at the Kempegowda International Airport alongside a couple of them being diverted to other Indian airports.