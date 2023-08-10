Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH) |

A mobile phone snatching attempt was reported from Bengaluru's Mini Bazaar area located near the Banaswadi railway station on Tuesday (August 8). The incident where two bike-borne men robbed a woman of her phone from a busy crossroad in the city was recorded on a nearby CCTV footage. The visuals have now surfaced online.

Police respond

As the video drew the attention of police officials on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team of Bengaluru City Police responded and said that the matter is being looked into. "We inform Banaswadi IPS for necessary action," they tweeted in reply to the footage.

