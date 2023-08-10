 Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH)

Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH)

The visuals have now surfaced online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH) |

A mobile phone snatching attempt was reported from Bengaluru's Mini Bazaar area located near the Banaswadi railway station on Tuesday (August 8). The incident where two bike-borne men robbed a woman of her phone from a busy crossroad in the city was recorded on a nearby CCTV footage. The visuals have now surfaced online.

Police respond

As the video drew the attention of police officials on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team of Bengaluru City Police responded and said that the matter is being looked into. "We inform Banaswadi IPS for necessary action," they tweeted in reply to the footage.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: TV Reporter Foils Phone Snatching Attempt By Biker Near India Gate, Shares Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH)

Bengaluru Crime: Bikers Snatch Woman's Phone On Crossroad Near Banaswadi Railway Station (WATCH)

Punjab Crime: 6 Bike-Borne Men Thrash Father With Sticks In Front Of Crying Son Near Mansa School;...

Punjab Crime: 6 Bike-Borne Men Thrash Father With Sticks In Front Of Crying Son Near Mansa School;...

'Kya Paramatama Hai PM?': Mallikarjun Kharge Reacts On Narendra Modi's Parliament Address On Manipur...

'Kya Paramatama Hai PM?': Mallikarjun Kharge Reacts On Narendra Modi's Parliament Address On Manipur...

Gujarat News: Cabinet Minister Raghavji Patel 'Accidentally' Drinks Alcohol During Tribal Rituals;...

Gujarat News: Cabinet Minister Raghavji Patel 'Accidentally' Drinks Alcohol During Tribal Rituals;...

Bihar Shocker: Jamui Hospital Uses Sprite Bottle Instead Of Urine Bag Amidst Shortage Of Medical...

Bihar Shocker: Jamui Hospital Uses Sprite Bottle Instead Of Urine Bag Amidst Shortage Of Medical...