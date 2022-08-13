Bengaluru: Child salutes, gifts tri-colour to CISF jawans at Kempegowda International Airport, netizens share patriotic vibes

In a heartwarming video from Bengaluru, we can see a little one approaching Central Industrial Security Force soldiers with deep respect. He gifts them an Indian flag and proudly salutes the team. The child soon receives a salute back from the officials for his gentle gesture and patriotism.
Earlier in a similar incident from 2021, a four-year-old boy exchanged salute with CISF personnel at the same airport. Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar had praised the young Indian identified as Veer Arjun.
