Bengaluru: Child salutes, gifts tri-colour to CISF jawans at Kempegowda International Airport, netizens share patriotic vibes

The video captured at the Bengaluru airport is winning hearts of netizens. "Jai Hind," ran across the comments section.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

In a heartwarming video from Bengaluru, we can see a little one approaching Central Industrial Security Force soldiers with deep respect. He gifts them an Indian flag and proudly salutes the team. The child soon receives a salute back from the officials for his gentle gesture and patriotism.

Watch video:

Earlier in a similar incident from 2021, a four-year-old boy exchanged salute with CISF personnel at the same airport. Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar had praised the young Indian identified as Veer Arjun.

article-image

