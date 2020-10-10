'Barbie for President': Animated discussion about racism wins hearts on Twitter

Barbie's recent vlog has gone viral. The popular doll that has, over the years held down hundreds of jobs and marked countless occasions on Thursday put forth a video discussing racism and inequalities that come about as a result of racial biases. The video shows one of Barbie's best friends, and fellow Mattel doll, Nicole "Nikki" O'Neil talking about how she had been treated unfairly because of the color of her skin.
"Having conversations like this is one of the first steps in addressing and combating a systemic problem," the Barbie official handle tweeted.
"There is a huge movement going on. Millions of people across the world are standing up to fight against racism. And they're doing this because too often, and for such a long time, people have been treated unfairly," Barbie begins. The video goes on to talk about 'situations' faced by Nikki from being stopped by beach security for having a sticker selling contest to being told she 'got lucky' by a teacher after getting a perfect score.
Since it was uploaded, the video has sparked massive discussions, with many hailing the people behind the video for their work. And while some remained skeptical calling it 'virtue signaling', most were enthusiastic in their support.
"I can't believe you're bringing politics into a doll that's been having a run for president for decades! But seriously, I'm glad to see videos like this!" wrote one user.
"I’ve sat through a lot of diversity trainings and I can say that those trainings would be much improved if they showed this #Barbie video," wrote another user.
Take a look at some of the comments:
