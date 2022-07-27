Barack Obama's summer playlist needs to be saved

AFP

Barack Obama's summer playlist is for all music lovers. He prefers to listen to songs by singers like Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles to Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar and Rakim. The playlist has more than 44 songs from varied genres and eras. Music lovers need to make a note of the same.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," read the tweet posted along with the list. The caption alsoadded, "Here's what I've been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

Check out Obama's playlist here:

The tweet was posted a few hours ago and has got more than 1.4 lakh likes. Obama's playlist includes Beyonce's Break My Soul, Vibe Out by Tems, Ojitos Lindos by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo.