Banksy painting burned down during livestreamed video, later sold as digital token for over Rs. 2.76 crore

In recent days NFTs or non-fungible tokens have repeatedly made news headlines. From Beeple selling a digital image for $69 million through a Christie's auction to an original Banksy being set ablaze - the news is both fascinating and somewhat concerning.

Simply put, an NFT is a type of cryptographic token that represents something unique. Not to be confused with cryptocurrencies, NFTs are one-of-a-kind and cannot be used interchangeably. And presently, they are all the rage among digital collectors.

They don't necessarily have to be images. NFTs can be videos, video game items or even tweets. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears to have pioneered the latter with his recent auction of his first tweet.

Now, a livestreamed video of an original artwork by the mysteriously named Banksy being burnt to a crisp has gone viral. Perhaps ironically, the picture itself had been a critique of the art market, depicting an auction. As per a Sotheby's listing, the lot to which this particular painting had belonged had been sold for approximately Rs. 16,42 lakh.

