Bangalore rains: Twitter trends with traffic visuals during last showers of August

Monday blues! Some people from Bangalore aren't able to enjoy the pleasant droplets of rain dur to horns and congestion on road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
Bangalore rains cause traffic | Twitter

It's pouring heavy from the sky in the capital city of Karnataka. Commuters who don't enjoy the Work from Home WFH culture are stuck, as usual, in busy traffic on their way to office. Rains that have hit the city have delayed their commute and created inconvenience.

Recent reports claimed that Bengaluru’s shoddy infrastructure got exposed due to widespread rainfall, which flooded a government hospital, affected buzzing pathways, and caused a traffic nightmare on the crucial roads.

Most often when showers hit locations, people shares pleasant rain posts and the yummy snack to enjoy the feel and flavour of the weather. However, this time people from Bangalore and neighbourhood are worried over the long wait during their ride.

If you aren't on the drive amidst Bangalore rains, take a look at some traffic visuals that surfaced on Twitter.

