'Bal Narendra': Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara; Netizens React After VIDEO Goes Viral

Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara | X

Vadodara: Nothing is impossible in India, even a crocodile can go for a ride on a scooter in the country. In a shocking turn of events which unfolded in Vadodara, Gujarat, a crocodile was rescued and taken to the forest department by two youngsters on a scooter. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media, with internet users expressing shock at the bravery of the youngsters carrying the deadly reptile on a scooter.

Many crocodiles slipped into the residential areas in Vadodara as the Vishwamitri River flooded due to heavy rains and the city witnessed waterlogging. Crocodiles were spotted in many residential areas in the city and many videos surfaced on the internet in which crocodiles were spotted in the houses, rooftops and also in the flooded lanes of the city. The forest department was flooded with calls of crocodiles entering the residences and other places.

The department was occupied with rescuing crocodiles from various parts of the city. As the forest department was busy, the youths rescued a crocodile which seems to be around 5-feet-long and ferried it on their scooter to the forest department office and handed over the reptile to the authorities. The video of the youths riding a scooter with the crocodile, its jaws and limbs tied with a rope, has gone viral on the internet. The video is being widely shared on social media in which one of the youths is riding the scooter and the other is sitting pillion with the crocodile in his arms.

The youth sitting as the pillion rider with the crocodile is wearing a T-shirt with "IMA Vadodara" imprinted on it. A user shared the video, saying, "Nothing is impossible in India. A triple riding like this too! Two youths brought a crocodile caught from Vishwamitri river in Vadodara to the forest department office on a scooter." Another user said, "An innocent child competing with Bal Narendra. This is absolutely wrong."

Crocodiles slip into the residential areas in Vadodara every year during the monsoon as the Vishwamitri River is home to over 300 crocodiles. These crocodiles are massive in size, with some measuring over 12 feet. During the monsoons, these crocodiles slip into the residential areas as the river overflows due to heavy rains. There are no reports of human casualties from these reptiles, however, some animals, like cattle and dogs, have fallen prey to the crocodiles. In another video, around five crocodiles were spotted in the Vishwamitri River, with one of them carrying a dog in its jaws.