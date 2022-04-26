'Back to the future…': Anand Mahindra tags Elon Musk, shows 'original Tesla' from India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a picture of a bullock cart, showing two men lying on a cart while two bulls pull the vehicle. Anand Mahindra’s tweet has grabbed attention online.

The industrialist tweeted an image of two bullocks pulling a cart without any help from any other driving force. The image showed that people aboard the cart were peacefully sleeping through the journey.

Anand Mahindra has sought the reaction of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on his tweet which reads: “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google map required, No fuel to buy, No pollution, FSD mode (Fully Self Driven), Set Home Work place Relax, Take a nap, Reach your destination.”

“Back to the future… @elonmusk”, he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tweet has unravelled a range of emotions among Twitterati. Some users were left nostalgic and agreed with Mahindra’s idea.

“Stop imposing cruelty to animals. They are not your personal property to treat them and misuse them the way you want. Their are many other modes of traveling. If you are concerned… Start using cycles… No electricity… No petrol diesel… Blablabla,” commented a user.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“This brought back memories of my husband and his bandmates in Delhi, when as impoverished musicians in the 70s, could not afford the cab fare home, and with no public transport, would get on to one of these, fall asleep at the back and get home by dawn!!” wrote another user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.

The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world's wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech." He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the "societal imperative" of free speech.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:34 AM IST