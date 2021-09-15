e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

'Bachpan ka pyaar': As Doordarshan turns 62, netizens indulge in nostalgia

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

On Tuesday, India's public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, celebrated its 62nd anniversary. One of India's largest broadcasting organisations in studio and transmitter infrastructure, Doordarshan was established on 15 September 1959.

To commemmorate the occasion, Mayank Agrawal, Director General of Doordarshan & DD News tweeted to thank the viewers.

"62 years of eventful journey... On the Foundation Day, #Doordarshan thanks viewers for their love & continued support. Maintaining high ethical standards and reaching out to diverse populations through a bouquet of channels, are our prime objectives. We assure to live by that," wrote Agrawal.

On this occasion, people across India revisited their memories of Doordarshan series and films that they used to love. The occasion filled twitter with Doordarshan with nostalgia.

One Twitter user wrote, "Nostalgia strikes, I grew up with #Doordarshan, From the age of Doordarshan to now, Whoa what a journey but I must say, No one can beat the #Doordarshan 's classics. Happy Birthday @DDNational."

Advertisement

"#Doordarshan was my childhood favourite. We used to watch Rangoli, Antakshari, Shaktiman, Ramayana and Mahabharat etc. Thanks for making our childhood memorable. Happy Foundation day," wrote another.

Advertisement

Here's what others are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Apple launches iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro; netizens welcome with memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal