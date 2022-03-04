'Baby's Day Out' in the air! Brazilian kid flies 2,700 km without ticket by himself

Remember the film from the 90s showing a abductedchild touring the city with the kidnappers? A little similar to that was a boy taking a joyride all alone, as a 9 year old Brazilian kid named Emanuel Marques Oliveira took off the ground via Latam flight.

The young globetrotter boarded the flight to Guarulhosand reportedly spanned about 2,700 kilometres from his hometown. He travelled all for free, and without a parent or an elderly.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. It was tutorial videos that helped him manage all of this. The young boy had searched online to figure out about ways to get on a flight without a ticket and going scott-free, according to reports.

It was only after the mother's concern that the kid gone missing became a matter to investigate. Reports suggest that the Manaus airport management has launched an investigation into the whole matter to find out about how the boy managed to escape the security scans and travel by fooling around. Reports quoted the local police and brought to notice that the kid simply wanted to meet his family members in Sao Paulo.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:01 PM IST