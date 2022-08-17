Baby Jesus' statue looks identical to Mark Zuckerberg; check out

Image credit: Google

A statue of baby Jesus from a United States museum has left the internet shocked. The photo shows Mother Mary’s statue holding baby Jesus. The reason why the photo started trending on social media is because baby Jesus in the photo looks similar to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Even ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacted to the same.

A user wrote, "This baby Jesus sculpture at the LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg.” Dorsey re-shared the picture on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Meta”.

here’s some more angles, including the description for the curious pic.twitter.com/UJbsOdpz0R — Arix (@Arix_Ki) August 15, 2022

repent of your sins! pic.twitter.com/tyHce8fpsP — Juan Carlos Taborda 🇨🇷 🇨🇦 (@CostaRiCanadian) August 15, 2022

Perhaps that is the only word that must have come to his mind when he first saw the picture. Social media users could not keep calm about the weird resemblance. Some users were not happy by the way the statue was created.

One user wrote, "Sad to see this in the name of art. It is insulting to see something this holy made fun of. His privates are on display. Some limits are not to be broken, period! A naked baby online is a crime, but a sculpture of this important person's naked is ok"?