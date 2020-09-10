Baba Sehgal’s rendition of Backstreet Boys ‘I want it that way’ has the internet screaming ‘tell me why’

'Bigg Boss' contestant and rapper Baba Sehgal is once again making headlines for his hilarious song. The latest one is a parody of Backstreet Boys' iconic song 'I Want It That Way,' which is titled 'Shining Tera Daant Hai'.
In the video, Baba is seen in four different avatars singing the dental hygiene anthem. Check it out here:
Reacting to the video, actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance."
Another user commented, "Better recreation than Bollywood stuff."
Check out the funny reactions here:
