B. D. Chaurasia's book on Human Anatomy slammed for 'sexualising women', perpetuating 'rape culture'

Textbooks issued by schools and colleges have often come under scanner – be it for political bias, or gender roles and misinformation. However, one wouldn’t expect a medical textbook based on ‘scientific facts’ to court controversy in general.

A Twitter user pointed out the blatant sexualisation of women’s bodies in BD Chaurasia’s book on Human Anatomy.

The sixth edition which explores lower limb, abdomen and pelvis has an unusual take in its firth chapter on ‘Gluteal Region’.

The chapter comes with an image of a woman’s buttocks and a tagline - "High heels make gluteal region and lose prominent, making the wearer vulnerable to "hot comments". That was her intention in fact."

One user wrote, “Medical textbook Chaurasia (6th ed.) uses soft porn to teach Anatomy to Medical students. By sexualizing women's bodies, they are perpetuating #RapeCulture”

“How did they think that image is alright for a text book?” added another.