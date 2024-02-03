Australian Reporter Ends Up Slapping Herself In Face On Live TV While Trying To Shoo Away Mosquito, Video Goes Viral

Mosquito attacks reporter | Instagram

A news reporter ended up slapping herself in the face on live TV while trying to shoo a mosquito away. A video of the incident that happened recently with Andrea Crothers, a reporter for Australia's Today Show, is going viral on social media. Following the incident, Crothers appeared wearing a mesh headpiece during her next live broadcast.

Crothers was on the ground to report on the recent flooding in Brisbane. While she was live on air, a mosquito suddenly landed on her face. She swatted at the bug but missed it complete. Consequently, she ended up slapping herself in the face. The entire incident was captured and an embarrassed Crothers immediately ran off camera.

Crothers later shared a video of the incident with reactions from her colleagues in the news studio. Before the video began, host Karl Stefanovic said: "A little funny thing happened today, Andrea Crothers, who is one of our great reporters on the show, she’s been covering these flood waters in Brisbane, a terrific job."

"But it’s very muggy up there, wet weather, and along with all those conditions come the awful (bugs) as a sound of mosquitos was played. So here she was, confronted on air during a live report. There’s the dangers are reporters put themselves in to bring you the stories at home," he further remarked.

Crothers Wears Mesh Headpiece:

Crothers wearing mesh headpiece | Instagram

Crothers later turned up for reporting a mesh headpiece. She also confirmed that she was doing fine after surviving the mosquito attack as well as her slap. "Im OK guys, HR said I could wear this as long as I didn’t file for worker’s compensation for punching myself in the face," the reporter said.